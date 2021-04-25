Shops roster for Jammu Distt

GROUP-I

MONDAY, WEDNESDAY & FRIDAY

Cloth and Readymade Garment Shops, Home Furnishing items, Shoes & Chappal Stores, Boutiques, Tailor Shops, Hair Saloons, Cosmetic Shops, Jewellery Shops and Showrooms, Hardware, Cement & Building Material Stores, Sanitary Goods Stores, Glass Houses, Shuttering materials, Mobile Shops, Electrical Appliances Shops, Watch & Electric Repairs Shops, Cycle Shops, IT & Computer Shops, Automobile Showrooms, Service Stations, Welding Shops.

GROUP-II

TUESDAY, THURSDAY

& SATURDAY

Malls & Mega Marts, Groceries, Departmental Stores, Confectionary Shops, Gift Shops, Shops dealing with multiple items and Pooja related items, Utensil & Crockery Stores, Toy Shops, Optical Facilities, Book and Stationary Shops, Novel Stores, Typing and Printing Shops, Photostat Shops, Furniture Showrooms and Stores, Gyms and Spas, Wine Shops, Any other category not covered in Group-I.

GROUP-III

MONDAY TO SATURDAY

Exclusively Wholesale establishments located at Kanak Mandi, Warehouse, Super Bazar and Paharian Mohalla or any other location to be notified separately later, Beauty Parlours only for pre booked bridal makeup, Standalone shops outside market areas catering to residential societies/streets to be identified by Tehsildar concerned by ensuring staggered opening and adherence to COVID SOP.