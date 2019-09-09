1.5 lakh weavers benefitted from State Govt projects

KOLKATA, Sept 9:The West Bengal Government-undertaken four integrated ‘Tanter Haat’ projects have been an enormous success with as many as 1.5 lakh weavers being benefitted.

According to Commerce and Industries Minister Dr Amit Mitra recently, a total of 5.83 crore person-days have also been created.

Sales at Tantuja outlets have increased manifold, transforming it into a profitable organisation.

While financial year (FY) 2010-11 saw it incur a loss of Rs 12.6 crore, in FY 2018-19, it turned a profit of Rs 14.37 crore.

The Minister also gave information on several other projects of the Government for weavers and other traditional artisans.

Initiatives for weavers: 5.83 crore person-days created 4 Tant Haats set up to help market products, benefitting 1.5 lakh weavers 6,300 Tant Ghars set up Project in Bishnupur, Bankura, with 1,800 weavers to revive baluchari sarees 23 common service centres set up 1.02 lakh given skills development training.

Around 1.08 lakh weavers given pit loom or frame looms Baluchari and dhanekhali saree showroom on Park Street.

Tantuja becomes profitable in the FY 2018-19: Sales worth Rs 252.58 crore, the profit of Rs 14.37 crore.

Compared to FY 2010-11: Sales worth Rs 55 crore, loss of Rs 12.6 crore.

Around 84,564 weavers integrated into 176 handloom clusters. The number of clusters increased by 6 times in 8 years.

GI certification: Food items including Rosogolla, moa of Joynagar, sitabhog and mihi dana of Bardhaman Fruits: Fazli, himsagar and lyangra mangoes.

Foodgrains: Tulaipanji and Gobindobhog rice.

Crafts: Dokra, patachitra, the wooden mask of Kushmandi, madurkathi.

Dance forms: Chhau of Purulia.

