Zero covid-19 cases, deaths in J&K in more than 2 years

JAMMU, Apr 11: Jammu and Kashmir registered zero COVID-19 cases and deaths related to it on Monday.

A day after Kashmir Valley logged 30 fresh Covid-19 cases, no case was reported in the Valley today for the first time in more than two years. Jammu division had no case for the sixth consecutive day today, officials said.

So far 453889—166273 in Jammu and 287616 in Kashmir tested positive for covid-19 in J&K, they said.

There was no death reported in the last 24 hours, they said. So far 4750 persons have succumbed to the virus—2327 in Jammu and 2423 in Kashmir.

Besides, they said, 13 Covid-19 patients recovered during the time and one from Jammu and 12 from the Valley. So far 449060 people have recovered, leaving the active case tally at 79— 1 in Jammu and 78 in Kashmir.

The officials said there was no new confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) reported today. So far 51 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J&K, the officials said. They also informed that 17771 doses of covid-19 vaccine were administered during the time in J&K.