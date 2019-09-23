Zanskar BJP demands completion of Nimu-Padum-Darcha road

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Sept 23: Demanding early completion of Nimu-Padum-Darcha road, Zanskar BJP unit said that this road will not only be beneficial for Zanskar region but it will also serve as lifeline for the rest of Ladakh to stay connected with the Nation round the year.

Addressing a press conference at PCL office, BJP Zanskar Regional Coordinator, Councillor Stanzin Lakpa flanked by other BJP leaders said that Ladakh is situated between two hostile Nation and if tension increases, Nimu-Padum-Darcha road will be very important crucial from the defence point of view, therefore Government should focus on early completion of road.

He expressed his gratitude to late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for sanctioning the road in 2000 but resented his anguish over slow pace work on the road and added that road completion target has been extended thrice from 2007 to 2014 and now 2021. He alleged that there is no proper coordination between DG BRO and officials at ground level.

Demanding district status for Zanskar region, Lakpa said that Zanskar is situated at the distance of 240 kilometre from its head quarter Kargil district and the region also remains cut off from Kargil for six month lacking health and education facilities. Therefore, Zanskar deserves district status for the scattered population spread on 7000 square kilometre.

The Zanskar BJP leaders also submitted a memorandum addressed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to demand early completion of road and sanctioning of district status to Zanskar region.