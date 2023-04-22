Zaggle honoured as best B2B payment solution provider of the year

Mumbai, Apr 22: SaaS FinTech company Zaggle has been awarded as the Best B2B Payment Solution Provider of the Year at the esteemed 10th Payments Industry Awards 2023.

Avinash Godkhindi, MD and CEO, Zaggle, stated: ” This award serves not only as a testament to our team’s persistent efforts, passion, and dedication, but also reflects our steadfast commitment to enhance the value to our clients, and bringing cutting edge solutions in the field of spend management, a release issued here stated on Saturday. (UNI)