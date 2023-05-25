Youth’s body found in shop

Excelsior Correspondent

MENDHAR, May 25: The body of a youth was recovered from his shop under suspicious condition on Wednesday night in Dhargloon area of Mendhar sub-division in Poonch district.

Official sources said, the young man runs a readymade garments shop in Dhargloon area. When he did not reach home till late night, the family got worried and started search for him. Later, he was found dead in under suspicious condition inside the shop.

They contacted police. The police party along with Health team took the dead body into its possession and sent for post-mortem to Sub-District Hospital, Mendhar. It was later handed over to the family for last rites.

The deceased youth has been identified as Mohd Yasir Khan (22), son of Mohd Naseer Khan, resident of Dhargloon village in Mendhar.

Police registered a case at Police Station Mendhar and started investigation.