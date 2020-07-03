Youth’s blind murder solved, 2 arrested

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, July 3: With the arrest of two accused, Udhampur police claimed to have solved the blind murder of a youth at Dandyal near Udhampur with in 24 hours.

Talking to media-persons here today, DIG Udhampur-Reasi Range Sujit Kumar said at around 1 pm on July 2, Police Station Udhampur received information that some unknown persons have committed the murder of one Rahul Bhagat, son of Subhash Chander, resident of Dandyal near Udhampur with sharp edged weapons and the body was lying on the spot with pool of blood.

DIG said the police team rushed to the spot and later shifted the body to District Hospital for postmortem.The investigation of the case was entrusted to Inspector Ajay Kumar. Further, keeping in view the sensitivity of the case and allegations of the relatives of the deceased, DySP Headquarters Dr Rohit Chadgal was asked to head the investigation team.

The police team examined the spot and collected all possible evidences. The team also conducted the photography of the spot and dead body. There were deep sharp weapon injury marks on the neck and chest of the deceased. During investigation, number of suspects were picked up for questioning by the police team.

During sustained questioning, one of the suspects- Manish Singh, son of Madan Singh, resident of Kashtigarh in Doda, at present Ward No. 21 Dandyal Udhampur, broke down and narrated the whole story. He revealed that on July 2, in the morning he along with his associate, Mohd Aslam, son of Nwab Din, resident of Jojra Talab Udhampur planned to kill Rahul Bhagat as he had an old enemity with him over land dispute.

He further revealed that they were keeping track of Rahul and when he was coming on the scooty and reached near his house, they intercepted and attacked him with knives and killed him on the spot. After commiting murder they escaped from the spot.

On the disclosure of Manish, the weapon of offence was recovered from the bushes near Londana Morh Udhampur. The police said both the accused have been held and the blind murder stands solved within 24 hours of the offence.