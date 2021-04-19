Youth world boxing: India assured of 4 medals

NEW DELHI: Asian champion Vinka and Alfiya Pathan were among the four Indian boxers who progressed to the semifinals of the youth world championships for men and women in Kielce, Poland.

Gitika and Poonam are the other two boxers to enter the last-four stage and have secured at least a bronze medal for the country.

All the four boxers put up scintillating performances in their respective quarterfinals bouts.

Panipat boxer Vinka blanked her Colombian opponent Camilo Camela 5-0 in the 60kg category, while the 2019 Asian junior champion Alfiya (+81) also won by the same margin against Hungarian boxer Reka Hoffmann.

Playing in the 57kg category, Poonam notched up an easy 5-0 win against Nazerke Serik of Kazakhstan to progress to the semifinals.

Gitika (48kg) produced another strong show as she dominated her opponent, Romania’s Elisabeth Ostan, from the word go with precise punches and swift movement that saw the referee stopping the contest after the first round and declaring the Haryana boxer as the winner.

Another Indian woman in action, Khushi (81kg), lost her quarterfinal bout against Busra Isildar of Turkey.

In the men’s section, Manish (75kg) and Sumit (69kg) made their way into the quarterfinals in their respective categories with identical 5-0 victories against Jordan’s Abdallah Alaarag and Ladislav Horvath of Slovakia respectively.

Meanwhile, Akash Gorkha (60kg) and Vinit (81kg) couldn’t progress further as they suffered defeats in their respective last-16 bouts. (AGENCY)