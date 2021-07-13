Youth killed, another injured as tipper falls into gorge in J&K’s Poonch

POONCH: A 17-year-old youth was killed and another youth injured when a tipper they were on board skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge at Kayuian area of J&K’s Poonch district on Tuesday.

Quoting officials, at about 5:50 hours, the tipper bearing registration number JK02B-2529 on its way from Poonch towards Mendhar skidded off the road after the driver of the vehicle lost control over it and fell into the deep gorge at Kayuian in Poonch.

Driver of the vehicle Mohabat Ali, 17, son of Azam of Chajla died on spot while another youth Ansar Ahmed, 25, son of Farooq Ahmed of Chajla was injured and shifted to district hospital Poonch by rescuers who had reached the spot soon after the accident.

Police said that case has been registered and investigations started into the incident. (AGENCY)