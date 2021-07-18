Youth is our demographic dividend, Govt taken measures to fulfill their aspirations: LG

SRINAGAR: Asserting that youth is the demographic dividend of Jammu and Kashmir, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said that the Government in the Union Territory has taken historic measures to fulfill their aspirations.

Meanwhile, expressing concern over careless attitude shown by people towards COVID-19 guidelines during the last couple of days, Mr Sinha reiterated his appeal to general masses to follow ‘COVID Appropriate Behavior to not just save their own life, but also to protest the lives of people around them’.

The aspiration of boys and girls in the UT is the top most priority of the administration. The Government has taken many historic steps to fulfill the aspirations of the youth.

Youth clubs will be established in all panchayats. As many as 25,000 youth will be engaged in the first phase in different activities, including sports, culture and skill development, Mr Sinha said during his weekly Awaam Ki Awaaz programme on Sunday.

He said J&K Sports Council is also organizing three to four different sporting events in the UT. The overwhelming response by the youth to these events is a testimony of its success, he said.

Mr Sinha said that such events, which are aimed at engaging youth and providing them employment opportunity, will turn out to be revolutionary step for the overall development of J&K.

The youth of J&K have been contributing towards the development of the nation with dedication and confidence. We have introduced Civil service coaching facility for the youth of J&K which has also witnessed overwhelming response, he said.

He said a time when education sector is booming, it is our endeavor to provide best coaching facility of the youth of the UT.

I have been reiterating again and again about the need to remain cautious with respect to COVID-19 pandemic. I have notices from last couple of days that people are not following COVID-19 guidelines. Despite repeated programmes introduced by the administration to raise awareness about COVID-19 guidelines, people could be seen roaming around without wearing masks, he said.

I once again appeal to the people to follow COVID guidelines as it is the only way we can defeat this deadly disease. By following Corona Appropriate Behavior you are not just save your own life but also protect the lives of the people around you, he added. (Agency)