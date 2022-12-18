Youth engagement in villages and towns through youth clubs building a robust social system: LG Sinha

Awaam Ki Awaaz | Lt Governor calls upon Youth Clubs, Women Entrepreneurs, Tourism Entrepreneurs, Innovators to come together to showcase Vibrant & Progressive Jammu Kashmir during India’s G-20 Presidency

Jan Bhagidari is reflection of a progressive society. It paves the way for ‘Bottom-Up’ approach in governance and helps us formulate the policies as per public needs: LG

Recently concluded ‘My Town My Pride’ campaign was aimed at energizing Urban Local Bodies and directing development efforts in urban areas through community participation: LG

J&K Administration is committed to take into account suggestions and aspirations of the citizens in all the development works: LG

LG makes special mention of Dr Sanya Khan’s work for Women Empowerment, Saima Shafi’s contribution in reviving Traditional Arts and Yasmina Jan, an entrepreneur

LG voices several suggestions of citizens on variety of subjects

JAMMU, Dec 18: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addressed the people of the UT through the 21st edition of monthly radio programme ‘Awaam Ki Awaaz’, today.

The Lt Governor termed India’s presidency of G-20 as a unique opportunity to showcase the potential of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’. He called upon Youth Clubs, Women Entrepreneurs, Tourism Entrepreneurs, Innovators to come together to showcase Vibrant & Progressive Jammu Kashmir during India’s G-20 Presidency.

“It is an opportune moment for Jammu and Kashmir to showcase its cultural richness and tourism potential on the world stage,” the Lt Governor said.

He also invited suggestions and ideas from the citizens through My Gov J&K, WhatsApp number of ‘Awaam Ki Awaaz’ for the G-20 events to be conducted in J&K.

Sharing his thoughts on recently concluded ‘My Town My Pride’ campaign, the Lt Governor said that the urban connect movement was celebrated as a festival of vibrant urban local self-governance.

Jan Bhagidari is reflection of a progressive society. It paves the way for ‘Bottom-Up’ approach in governance and helps us formulate the policies as per public needs. Recently concluded ‘My Town My Pride’ campaign was aimed at energizing Urban Local Bodies and directing development efforts in urban areas through community participation, the Lt Governor said.

Awakening of people’s power in the direction of inclusive development is the first step. We all have to make our contribution to bring a positive change in the expansion of infrastructure facilities, cleanliness campaigns, environmental protection, economic activities and green space, lake, river & heritage conservation, he added.

The Lt Governor also shared inspiring stories and voiced several suggestions of citizens received from across the UT.

Making a special mention of Dr Sanya Khan from Doda who is dedicatedly working for women empowerment & gender equality, the Lt Governor congratulated her for special focus on inclusiveness and hoped her work will inspire others to greater effort and success.

The Lt Governor complimented Rankaj Sadotra from Bishnah, Jammu who is providing an enabling environment for youth club & building a bridge between administration and public.

“Youth engagement in villages and towns through youth clubs building a robust social system,” he said.

Saima Shafi from Srinagar has made an immense contribution to popularize pottery. Artist always works from inner source of inspiration. We must appreciate & applaud the creativity of our artists who are an intrinsic part of our priceless artistic and cultural heritage, said the Lt Governor.

Highlighting that Self- Help Groups have become vital agents for bringing about change in the society, the Lt Governor said the success story of Yasmina Jan from Pulwama makes us feel immensely proud, who with the help of Rural Livelihood Mission, became Tral’s first dry fruit seller.

Noting that around five and a half lakh rural women are associated with handicrafts, household and small-scale industries, besides looking after their family and contributing in farming activities, the Lt Governor called on all sections of the society to come forward and contribute in the development of women power.

Only through social cooperation and encouragement, the whole country will be able to appreciate and acknowledge the wonderful work done by the women, he added.

The Lt Governor also mentioned about Self Help Groups of Prabha, Aasia Bano who are doing outstanding work and making their villages centres of trade & commerce and eventually turning Kathua district as a leader in furthering Women Empowerment.

The Lt Governor lauded the efforts of Sajan Gupta, Nikhil Randhawa, Sohan Lal, and Raman Gupta from Jammu, who have been identified as outstanding Agri-Entrepreneurs and have emerged as role models for the younger generation.

The Lt Governor also shared suggestions received from Sachin & Raman Jotshi from Jammu, Mushtaq Ahmad Sheikh from Anantnag, Rashid Chowdhary from Rajouri, Mehreen Altaf from Srinagar on various issues including measures to promote the iconic Balidan Stambh complex, connecting youth with stories of freedom movement, interventions for soil health management, transforming district libraries into vibrant centres of knowledge & wisdom, making morning assemblies in school more engaging and establishing helpdesks in Government departments with expansion of e-office.

Responding to the suggestions, the Lt Governor said many brave martyrs of J&K have made immense contribution in the freedom struggle and ensuring the unity & integrity of the country. To remind the youth of Jammu Kashmir of the glorious history and sacrifices of great men & women, culture and achievements is imperative to motivate the younger generation to contribute towards nation building with a greater sense of responsibility and zeal.

Referring to the suggestion of transforming district libraries, the Lt Governor announced that soon new books will be added to the existing stock of all district libraries. In last one year, work has been done on priority for renovation of all the district libraries, besides stocking of better books and facilities, he added.

The Lt Governor expressed his gratitude to the citizens for sending their invaluable suggestions and actionable points and assured them that necessary action will be taken by the concerned departments.