Youth dies of electric shock

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Sept 27: A 22-year-old youth died after reportedly suffering an electric shock while operating a motor near Raetla Bridge in the Dhar Sakri area of Kotranka Sub-Division in Rajouri district.

The deceased has been identified as Shoukat Ali, son of Mohammad Hussain, resident of Dhar Sakri, Peeri.

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According to officials, Shoukat Ali was found in an unconscious and critical condition near Raetla Bridge at around 8:30 pm on Saturday. He was immediately shifted to CHC Kandi, where doctors, after examination, declared him brought dead.

Following the incident, police initiated inquest proceedings and deputed an investigating officer to ascertain the circumstances of the death and complete the necessary legal formalities.

A post-mortem examination was conducted and later the body was handed over to the family.