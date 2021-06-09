Youth Congress continues protest against rising fuel prices

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 9: J&K Youth Congress today continued their protest against the rising fuel prices that have crossed the Rs 100-mark in several parts of the country.

Led by Latish Sharma, Secretary J&K Youth Congress, the party activists assembled outside the gate of Bagh-e-Bahu Garden, here and raised slogans against the BJP Government at the Centre. Carrying placards, the protesters raised slogans against the BJP Government and demanded respite in fuel prices. The protest was held on the directions of Uday Chib, President J&K PYC.

Latish Sharma hits out at the Centre over the rise in petrol prices and said the waves of tax collection epidemic are continuously coming.

“We will continue protesting till the fuel prices are slashed,” said Sharma.

Lashing out at the BJP for protecting the interest of the oil marketing companies at the cost of the people, Sharma said that BJP has been milking the people and depriving them of the benefits that should have accrued to them due to decrease in international crude oil prices for the last four years.

“Instead, they kept increasing the prices and failed to pass on the benefits to the consumers”, he said and demanded tax cut on diesel and petrol.