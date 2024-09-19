Young voters in Doda turn out in droves, hoping for development, jobs, better infra

Govind Sharma

DODA, Sept 18: Young voters in Doda district showed remarkable enthusiasm as they participated in the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, expressing hope for improved infrastructure and employment opportunities. Polling began at 7 AM, and voters, young and old, lined up outside Polling Stations in large numbers. This marked the first Assembly election in J&K in the past decade, following the abrogation of Article 370. Despite recent terror-related activities in the region, voters were more focused on issues such as poor development, rising unemployment, and inadequate road and health infrastructure.

Yakoob, a young unemployed voter from Doda East constituency, shared his excitement, saying, “Look at the enthusiasm in the crowd. This turnout is something you wouldn’t even see at a marriage function. People have come to elect a leader they can approach with their concerns, hoping for someone who will work to improve road and health infrastructure and create job opportunities.”

Owais Nizam, another young voter, emphasized the significance of the election, saying, “For almost 10 years, we have been waiting for a democratic Government in J&K. People are tired of dealing with bureaucrats who ignore their issues. The excitement among voters stems from the hope that we will soon have a leader who addresses unemployment, the poor condition of roads, and other concerns. In the past two decades, Doda hasn’t witnessed the level of development it truly deserves.”

Pandit Shanti Prakash, 96, from Ghata village in Bhaderwah, expressed his joy at participating in the elections, noting that it provided an opportunity to finally elect a Government of the people. “I am happy the elections are happening, but I hope this will lead to the restoration of statehood soon,” he remarked. Prakash, despite his age, opted to vote in person rather than choose the home-voting option, expressing his desire for both a popular Government and the return of statehood. “One hope is being fulfilled today, and I trust the other will follow soon,” he added.

Atif Iqbal, 32, emerging from polling booth number 70, cast his vote with a sense of defiance. “I voted against the injustice inflicted on J&K over the past decade, particularly for the restoration of statehood and Article 370. Article 370 was a part of our identity, taken away by the Centre in 2019, and this remains a crucial issue for voters like me,” he said. He also highlighted the lack of development in the Doda region, pointing out that it remains unconnected to the railway network and struggles with basic amenities, even 70 years after independence. “We are here to choose a leader who will hear our concerns and work to bring the region up to speed in terms of development,” he added.

Khalid Bashir Mughal, 52, a former Sarpanch from Chinode village, commented on the high voter turnout as a reflection of the public’s desire for their own Government. “The central rule has left a political void and distanced the people from the administration. Expectations are sky-high, and we hope the new Government will address public concerns and work toward a peaceful atmosphere,” he said.

Vidya Ram Parihar, a middle-aged man highlighted the severe unemployment crisis in the region. “Highly educated young people are forced to work for meager wages. There is an overwhelming turnout of young voters today, all hoping that the leaders they elect will make genuine efforts to generate employment and ensure that labor laws, including the minimum wage act, are enforced in both private and Government sectors,” he said.