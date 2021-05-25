Young singer launches debut song

Excelsior Correspondent

Baramulla May 25: Shah Zafar, a young singer from Tangmarg area north Kashmir’s Baramulla district today launched his debut song titled ‘Dost Kya Khoob’.

The song was released at DC office here in presence of Deputy Commissioner, Bhupinder Kumar SSP Baramulla Rayees Mohammad Bhat and MCB Chairman Touseef Raina.

While talking to reports, Zafar, dedicated the song to the youth of the valley.

,” I hope people like my song as I have worked hard on it,” he said, adding that the youth should focus on postive things.

Zafar came into limelight when he showcase his talent in ‘Kashmir got Talent,’ a musical talent show.

Zafar who pours emotion into his music impressed everyone with his soothing voice and after that he performed different stage shows.

Deputy Commissioner, Bupinder Kumar, congratulated the singer and the team who were involved in the making of this song.

” I hope the voice of this singer reaches every corner of the world. I woul like to appreciate the director and producer of the song for finding such a talent,” he said, adding they need to find more such talents so that a positivity prevails here.