Young scientists of KU call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 7: Young scientists of Kashmir University called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan today.

The scientists led by Dr Ajaz ul Hamid Wani apprised the Lt Governor about the research initiatives they have taken in the UT of J&K.

Discussion was held to establish a world-class research and capacity-building ecosystem in the UT.

The Lt Governor assured all support and assistance from the UT Government in enhancing the research development activities. He extended his best wishes for the success in research of the young scientists, who have returned through “Brain Drain to Brain Gain” mission of the Government of India to take up research positions in various universities, and set up cutting-edge research programs.