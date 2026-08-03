Home About
Download Apps Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / State / Young motorcyclist dies in road accident

Young motorcyclist dies in road accident

Excelsior Correspondent KATRA, Aug 2: In a tragic road accident, a young motorcyclist died near Railway Station Katra, late last night. The deceased was identified as Sourav, age around 23 years, son of Tara Chand, a resident of Naleya, Katra,...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
04:05 AM Aug 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, Aug 2: In a tragic road accident, a young motorcyclist died near Railway Station Katra, late last night.

The deceased was identified as Sourav, age around 23 years, son of Tara Chand, a resident of Naleya, Katra, district Reasi.

Advertisement

According to the information, the deceased was riding motorcycle bearing registration number JK02CK 8737, which rammed into roadside railing, resulting into his death.

Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
amarnath_yatra