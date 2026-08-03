Young motorcyclist dies in road accident
Excelsior Correspondent KATRA, Aug 2: In a tragic road accident, a young motorcyclist died near Railway Station Katra, late last night. The deceased was identified as Sourav, age around 23 years, son of Tara Chand, a resident of Naleya, Katra,...
Excelsior Correspondent
KATRA, Aug 2: In a tragic road accident, a young motorcyclist died near Railway Station Katra, late last night.
The deceased was identified as Sourav, age around 23 years, son of Tara Chand, a resident of Naleya, Katra, district Reasi.
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According to the information, the deceased was riding motorcycle bearing registration number JK02CK 8737, which rammed into roadside railing, resulting into his death.
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