Yogi’s chopper makes emergency landing after being hit by bird

Varanasi, June 26: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s helicopter made an emergency landing at the Reserve Police Line ground after it was hit by a bird on Sunday.

Report said the helicopter made an emergency landing barely 10 minutes after taking off from Varanasi to Lucknow.

District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma said after a bird hit the helicopter the pilot had to make an emergency landing at the Reserve Police Line ground.

Following the incident that took place around 9:30 am the UP CM returned to the circuit house from where he left for Lal Bahadur Shastri International airport at Babatpur by road. From there he will fly by state run plane to Lucknow.

The CM was on a two-days visit during which he inspected various development projects on Saturday, held a review meeting with officials and paid obeisance at Kashi Vishwanath temple and Kaal Bhairav temple. (Agencies)