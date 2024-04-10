Yogi Adityanath Praises PM Modi, Amit Shah For Abrogation Of Article 370 At Rally In J&K’s Kathua

Kathua, Apr 10: In his address at a public meeting in Kathua, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hailed BJP’s top leadership for the decision to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Yogi has arrived in Kathua to campaign for BJP candidate and Union Minister, Dr Jitendra Singh from Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency.

“When it’s about J-K, the slogans of independent India, ‘Jahaan huye balidaan Mookerjee, wo Kashmir hamara hai’ echoes. Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee sacrificed himself for this dream to be fulfilled (abrogation of Article 370), but none of the governments could take a decision in this regard. I am grateful to PM Modi and HM Amit Shah that they have ended the terrorism and ensured that be it Red Fort of Delhi or Srinagar’s Lal Chowk, there is enthusiasm and excitement as the region has now been connected to the mainstream of development.”

Yogi slammed Congress and said, “Ask these people who were responsible for the Partition of the country, Congress made an unfortunate division of the country a day ahead of Independence in 1947.”

Addressing the rally Jitendra Singh said “Kathua is a historic place, Syama Prasad Mookerjee had given his arrest a few kms from here in support of ‘ek naam – ek nishan’ and he died after that. Shahpur Kandi Dam is in this constituency, the Highest bridge in the world, the longest road tunnel, and Biotech park are in this constituency.”

Earlier, during a visit to Kathua he had predicted that in the next few years, because of its advantageous position being located in the proximity of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, Kathua may develop as a vibrant central point.

The seat is seeing a triangular fight with the Congress fielding Choudhary Lal Singh and the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) pitting three-time ex-MLA G M Saroori against the BJP’s Jitendra Singh who is vying for a hat-trick in the constituency.

Polling in Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency will be held in the first of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections on April 19. (Agencies)