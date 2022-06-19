‘Yoga Protocol Rehearsal’ conducted at Ahmedabad ahead of Int’l Yoga Day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 19: Yog Guru Swami Ramdev today conducted ‘Yoga Protocol Rehearsal’ at Veeranjali Ground Nikol, Ahmedabad ahead of 8th International Yoga Day on the theme “Yoga for Humanity’ in presence of Governor of Gujarat, Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Interacting with the media after the rehearsal, Swami Ramdev said that both rest and labour were important parts of life. “Renunciation-oriented Abhyudaya, Yoga-oriented Karmayoga and Prayer-oriented Purushartha- this is the essence of life,” he asserted.

Ramdev further said that on June 21, the Yoga will be performed at 75 historical, cultural and iconic places at 500 Districts as well as 500 Tehsils of the country under the guidance of Patanjali workers. “We have to make Yoga Day-2022 meaningful by simultaneously following the Yoga protocol in a uniform manner,” he informed.

The today yoga session started with prayer under the guidance of Pujya Maharajshri, followed by subtle exercises, cervical operations, shoulder and arms operation, shoulder operation and knees were practiced. Thereafter, the asanas performed standing, seated asanas, asanas performed on the stomach and back were practiced. After this Kapalbhati and Pranayama for Nadi purification was done. The practice session ended with meditation, resolution and Shanti Path.

It is pertinent to mention here that under the aegis of Patanjali Yogpeeth, Patanjali Wellness Centre, Patanjali Yogpeeth-II, a grand program is being organized on International Yoga Day for which massive preparation are on at the Patanjali Yogpeeth to make it historic and successful.

“Patanjali parivar is busy with the preparations day and night for the mega program with full enthusiasm. For the successful operation of the program, various committees were formed by organizing a meeting under the leadership of Chief Central In-charge of Mahila Patanjali Yog Samiti Pujya Sadhvi Acharya Devpriya, Swami Parmarthdev and Bharat Swabhiman Chief Central In-Charge Bhai Rakesh,” he informed.

Ramdev further informed that another rehearsal will be done tomorrow at Patanjali Wellness, Patanjali Yogpeeth-II, Haridwar wherein thousands of Saint, Brahmchari, practitioner, disciple, students will participate.

Ahmedabad East MP, Hansmukh Patel, Ahmedabad West MP, Kirit Bhai Solanki, Amraiwadi MLA Jagdish Patel, MLA Babubhai, Ahmedabad Mayor Kiritbhai Parmar and President of Ahmedabad Yoga Board Shishpal Shobharam Rajput were also present during Yoga protocol rehearsal at Ahmedabad.