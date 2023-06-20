Yoga – India’s Unique recipe for Human Evolution

Brij Mohan Sharma

Come June 21 and the yoga enthusiasts all over the world, male or female, young or old, gird up their loins and take out their mats to partake in the International Yoga Day Celebrations with great zeal and piety. The event goes a long way in making global awareness of the countless benefits of yoga exercises and other techniques of yogic science researched and discovered by India’s ancient sages and rishis.

It was in pursuance of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the United Nations General Assembly on September 27, 2014 that a draft Resolution was presented by India proposing June 21 of each year to be observed as International Yoga Day. Recognizing its universal appeal and benefits, the Resolution was endorsed and passed by a record 175 Member States on 11th December, 2014.

It may be of interest to learn that the date of June 21 was suggested by our Prime Minister as it is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere and has a special significance in many parts of the world.

Our Prime Minister inaugurated the first International Yoga Day on June 21, 2015 with the theme “Yoga for Harmony and Peace”. About 36,000 people including high profile political and spiritual figures from all parts of the world took part in this first ever yoga extravaganza in New Delhi. Since then this day is being celebrated all over the globe.

This year we will be celebrating 9th International day of Yoga, and the endeavour of our Government is to connect the celebration of this day with the larger global community as India’s G-20 presidency Theme “One World, One Health”, which resonates with the principle of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”.

Yoga is a physical, mental and spiritual science which, as already stated, originated in India. Even though yoga was practiced in Pre-Vedic period, Maharishi Patanjali systemized and codified the practice of yoga, its meaning and its related knowledge through yoga sutras nearly 5000 years ago. He is, as such, designated the father of Yoga. His yoga sutras define the different theories and practices under the ancient yogic science.

Yoga is more than just the workout. It is actually a combination of four components: postures, breathing practices, deep relaxation and meditation that can transform your health on different levels.

The term ‘yoga’ is derived from the Sanskrit word ‘yuj’ meaning to unite. It conveys the union or joining of the individual self with the higher Self.

Yoga improves strength, balance and flexibility. Slow movements and deep breathing increase blood flow and warm up muscles while holding a pose that can build strength.

Paramahansa Yogananda (1893 – 1952) is known to be the first great yoga master (Guru) to live and teach yoga in the West for more than thirty years – till his last breath. He founded the world-renowned Self-Realization Fellowship which has, in India, many Centres known as the Yogoda Satsangha Dhyana Kendras. We have one in Jammu also.

As already mentioned, physical exercises of yoga are meant for the all-round well being of the body if practiced religiously every morning and evening. These exercises are not ordinary physical exercises for they not only help to keep the body in a state of health and calmness, but they also help man to attain conscious control over restlessness and sense perceptions of the body, which henceforth cease to be obstacles in his attainment of higher spiritual state.

In order to obtain maximum results, each exercise need to be performed with deepest attention and will power. This will help the individual to feel cosmic energy flowing to the part of the body that he is exercising. It may, however, be kept in mind that if for any reason you are not able to perform the actual movements of an exercise, you should not apply force to perform it.

The Yoga exercises should always be performed in fresh air or in a well-ventilated room. The exercises should be practiced slowly and with deep concentration. You may deprive yourself of their benefit if performed quickly and absent – mindedly. It is also important to practice these exercises in the order prescribed by your yoga instructor.

You may practice these exercises more than twice a day provided your other mundane concerns permit you to do so. This will, indeed, go a long way to relieve you of fatigue and other inharmonies.

The science of yoga is an instrument through which human evolution can be quickened. Our ancient yogis discovered that the secret of cosmic consciousness is intimately linked with breath mastery. This is India’s unique and deathless contribution to the world treasury of knowledge. The life force, which is ordinarily, absorbed in the maintenance of heart action can be freed for higher activities by a method of calming or stilling the ceaseless demands of the breath.

Prime Minister Modi while proposing International Yoga Day told the world body that “Yoga is an invaluable gift of India’s ancient tradition. It embodies unity of mind and body; thought and action; restraint and fulfilment; harmony between man and nature; a holistic approach to health and well-being. It is not about exercise but to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, the world and the nature.”

It is, however, abominable that some persons, owing to lack of understanding of the truth behind yoga, make useless and hurtful assertions that yoga is meant for a particular class only. Such assertions have no basis and need to be condemned at all levels. Yoga is, a universally accepted science. There is hardly any country in the world where yoga is not practiced on regular basis. People, irrespective of any considerations, practice yoga exercises and other techniques of yoga either at home or in yoga centres which have come up almost in every important city of the world. The only qualification you need is your firm resolve to attain physical, mental and spiritual well-being.

Acknowledging yoga in this way will be immensely beneficial particularly for the youth. It is indeed heartening to see that nowadays a lot of young people are practicing yoga. Needless to say, it is usually the youth in the world who have a passion for truth. Youth is humanity in the making. They can shape themselves in whichever manner they want. If only youth are made to handle themselves with a little more consciousness, they have the capability to make the world a loveable and peaceful place to live in. This will have a great future for humanity as also the environment around us.

Let the following golden words of Sadhguru reverberate in the ears of our youth so that they have no occasion to get off the right track:-

“Yoga is the exploration of the very mechanics of life. It predates all religions and opened the possibility of raising a human being beyond limitations set by nature, if willing to strive. Making the science of Yoga available in the purest form is the responsibility of this generation. This science of inner development, well-being and liberation is the greatest gift for future generations…….”

(The author is former Addl Secy to the Govt.)