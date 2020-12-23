YES SECURITIES elevates Prasanth Prabhakaran as MD & CEO

Kolkata, Dec 23: YES SECURITIES, the wholly owned Investment Banking, Merchant Banking, Wealth Broking & Investment Advisory subsidiary of YES BANK, has announced the elevation of Prasanth Prabhakaran as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) of YES SECURITIES, with immediate effect.

Prasanth was previously the Joint MD & CEO, YES SECURITIES, spearheading the Wealth Broking & Investment Advisory and Institutional Equities business. In addition to the existing portfolio, he will also oversee the Investment Banking & Merchant Banking verticals.

With over two and a half decades of experience in the BFSI space, Prasanth has been associated with YES SECURITIES since 2017. Prior to YES SECURITIES, he has worked with India Infoline, Kotak Securities and HDFC Bank.

Commenting on the development, Prashant Kumar, MD & CEO, YES BANK and Chairman, YES SECURITIES, said “We are delighted to announce the elevation of Prashant Prabhakaran as MD & CEO of YES SECURITIES. As a seasoned leader in the financial services industry, he has demonstrated remarkable ability to assess market dynamics, manage risks and drive business ? these I believe are critical to lead the organization, including forging major client relationships, a strong focus on leading with innovation, commitment to employees and delivering value. I am confident that under his leadership, YES SECURITIES will continue building on the momentum to scale up and accelerate business growth.”

Prasanth Prabhakaran, MD & CEO, YES SECURITIES, said “With the economy bouncing back, markets achieving newer highs and a renewed vigour at YES BANK, YES SECURITIES has immense opportunity to leverage and strengthen all four verticals – Investment Banking, Merchant Banking, Wealth Broking and Institutional Equities. We have a very close-knit team of experienced and passionate individuals who are ready to take this organization to greater heights. As a client-centric organization, we are committed to focus on offering innovative, technologically sound & research-backed financial solutions to achieve elevated customer experience and trust.”

(UNI)