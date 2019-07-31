Yatra suspended up to Aug 4

No change in holy Mace rituals

Avtar Bhat

JAMMU, July 31: The Amarnath yatra will remain suspended till August 4 as the India Meteorology Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir over the next few days, Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) said here today.

In view of IMD forecast no yatri vehicle was allowed to move towards Kashmir valley from Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas here this morning, SASB spokesman said. But the rituals of holy Mace (Chhari Mubarak) will continue as per schedule and there will be no change in them in view of the suspension of the yatra.

On the 31st day of darshan today, 7,917 pilgrims paid obeisance to the naturally formed Ice Lingam in holy cave of Shri Amarnath Ji which is at a height of 3880 metres from sea level in deep Himalayas in South Kashmir district of Anantnag, spokesman said. Till date 3,39,687 pilgrims drawn from different parts of country have paid obeisance at holy cave since the 46 day long yatra started on July 1.

The yatris who had reached the base camps of Baltal- Sonamarg in Central Kashmiri’s Ganderbal district and Nunwan -Pahalgam in South Kashmir district of Anantnag yesterday and those pilgrims who were camping at halting stations of Chandanwari, Sheshnag and Panchtarni were allowed to leave for cave shrine this morning as routine to perform darshan, spokesman said.

He said the weather in the cave shrine area was cloudy and tracks are slippery also. However the yatra plied smoothly during the day.

“In view of inclement weather conditions, shooting of stones and landslides particularly in Jammu region, the yatra will remain suspended till August 4, ,” spokesperson said.

He said the India Meteorology Department has predicted heavy rainfall for next few days all over Jammu and Kashmir, which may cause landslides and shooting stones on the Jammu and Srinagar National Highway, particularly in the stretch between Ramban and Banihal.

Spokesperson said the track from Baltal and Pahalgam has become slippery due to recent heavy rainfall and the situation is likely to aggravate in the next couple of days.

The yatra was suspended today as a precautionary measure to avoid any untoward incident, officials said.

As per reports there are about 3500 yatris at Baltal and an equal number at Pahalgam. Over 1500 pilgrims are at Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas here and in view of the suspension of the yatra for four consecutive days some pilgrims have decided to return to their home States.

Reports reaching here said 420 pilgrims crossed the gateway of Lakhanpur during last 24 hours towards Jammu while hundreds of more pilgrims reached here via train services in the same period.

The holy Mace of Lord Shiva which will leave for Himalayan cave from Srinagar on Nag Panchmi falling on August 5 will be taken to historical Shankaracharya temple on Haryali Amawsiya tomorrow for Puja Archana by Sadhus and other devotees led by Mahant Deependra Giri Ji Maharaj, custodian of holy Mace from its abode Dashnami Akhara. After day-long Puja Archana at Shankaracharya temple by Mahant Ji and other devotees, the holy mace will be brought back to the Dashnami Akhara temple in the evening.

On August 2, the holy mace will be taken to Sharika Bhagwati temple at Hari Parbat hilllock by Mahant Ji who will be accompanied by Sadhus and other devotees. After day -long Puja Archana at the temple of Goddess Durga the holy Mace will be brought back to Dashnami Akhara in the evening where from it will leave for the cave shrine in the morning of August 5 and enroute pay obeisance in the Durga Nag temple situated in the foot hills of Shankaracharya temple.

The holy Mace will reach cave Shrine on Shravan Purnima coinciding with Raksha Bandhan festival falling on August 15 where after the day long traditional Puja -Archana the Chhari Mubarak will start its return journey towards Panchtarni. With this, the 46 -day long annual pilgrimage of Shri Amarnath Ji will culminate.