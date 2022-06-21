Yashwant Sinha resigns from Trinamool Congress; likely to contest for President

NEW DELHI, June 21: Hours before the joint Opposition meeting to decide a common Presidential candidate, Trinamool Congress vice-president Yashwant Sinha resigned from all party posts. He is likely to be the common Opposition candidate for the Presidential election.

Announcing his resignation, Mr. Sinha tweeted, “I am grateful to Mamata ji for the honour and prestige she bestowed on me in the TMC. Now a time has come when for a larger national cause I must step aside from the party to work for greater Opposition unity. I am sure she approves of the step.”

On Monday, former West Bengal Governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi had backed out of the race. He was the third public figure after Sharad Pawar and Farooq Abdullah to do so. Following, Mr. Gandhi’s announcement, the Opposition parties had an informal meeting on Monday evening where Mr. Sinha’s name was zeroed in on. (Agencies)