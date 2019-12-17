Yashwant Sinha-led group suggests restoration of statehood to J&K to bring back normalcy

SRINAGAR: The Concerned Citizens’ Group (CCG) headed by former Finance Minister and BJP leader Yashwant Sinha on Tuesday said the Union Government should restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir by reuniting the two union territories to bring back normalcy in the Valley.

Based on the groups’ two visits to Kashmir in September and November this year, the CCG said that the Centre should alleviate the fears of the Kashmiris about their future by starting a multi-level dialogue process with all those affected by the events following August 5 announcement.

“The psyche of the people of Kashmir has been deeply wounded by the actions of the Government of India,” the group said in its 19-page report.

(AGENCIES)