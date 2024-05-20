Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar welcome baby boy, name him Vedavid

MUMBAI, May 20: Actor Yami Gautam and fimmaker Aditya Dhar on Monday announced that they have become parents to a baby boy, who was born on May 10.

Gautam and Dhar made the announcement on their Instagram page and also shared that they have named the child Vedavid.

“We are thrilled to announced the arrival of our beloved son, Vedavid, who graced us with his birth on the auspicious day of Akshay Tritiya. Please shower him with all your kind blessings and love,” they said with a post. (PTI)