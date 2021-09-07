Yamaha launches RayZR Fi hybrid scooter

Chennai, Sept 7: India Yamaha Motor Private Limited today launched the RayZR Fi Hybrid scooter to provide an enthralling riding experience to its customers under the brand direction ‘The Call of the Blue’.

With prices starting at Rs.76,830 (Ex-showroom, Delhi), the new Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid is targeted at unisex audience in the 18-40 years age group who are seeking a scooter that looks unique, s powerful and fuel-efficient.

The Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid is targeted towards unisex audience in 18-25 years age bracket, looking for a scooter that is high on adventure, with aggressive styling, and comes loaded with performance while being fuel efficient, a company release here said.

Mr. Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India group of companies said, the launch of the Hybrid version of the new RayZR 125 FI and Street Rally 125 FI has allowed the company to further expand its portfolio of Hybrid scooter offerings in India”

“After receiving immense response for the Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid, we are confident about further strengthening our position in the market, with these new offerings, he said.

Under the Umbrella of “The Call of the Blue” campaign, Yamaha will continue to offer such products with improved performance and new technologies, fulfilling the passion of scooter customers for riding and adventure. (UNI)