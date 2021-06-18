Yamaha India launches FZ-X motorcycle

Chennai: India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Private Limited as a part of its electrifying brand campaign “The Call of the Blue”, today launched FZ-X its first Neo-Retro motorcycle for the Indian market.

The feature-loaded FZ-X is bluetooth enabled. It also receives a Communication Control Unit (1st in India for Yamaha bikes), which is compatible with Yamaha’s dedicated Y-Connect app that helps users enjoy a fuller motorcycling lifestyle.

Through this, the rider can check smartphone notifications via the instrument cluster icons, look at maintenance recommendations, track the bike’s last parking location, track fuel consumption, receive malfunction notification, along with a unique feature– The Revs Dashboard, which displays data such as engine rpm, degree of throttle opening, rate of acceleration, an eco-friendly riding indicator.

FZ-X will be available in the market by the end of June and it will come in three attractive colours–Metallic Blue, Matt Copper and Matt Black.

The price of FZ-X without bluetooth is Rs 1,16,800 (ex-showroom Delhi) and with bluetooth Rs 1,19,800.

Speaking at a virtual media meet, Mr. Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies said, We stay committed to offer best of our products to the Indian two-wheeler audience and FZ-X is one step further in that direction.”

“Today, we announce the launch of all-new FZ-X, Yamaha’s first Neo-Retro offering for the Indian market that provides the perfect balance of practicality, durability, technology and style”, he said.

“Going forward, we will continue to offer more such exciting products and experiences to our customers in India”, he said. (AGENCIES)