Xi saw ‘Dangal’: PM

CHARKHI DADRI (Haryana), Oct 15: As he pitched for wrestler Babita Phogat, the BJP candidate from the Dadri Assembly seat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that Chinese President Xi Jinping has seen the movie based on her and her father.

Modi said he got to know this during the recent visit by Xi to Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu.

“Chinese president Xi Jinping during an informal meeting told me with a lot of pride that he has seen Dangal movie. He also told me that he saw in the movie what wonders daughters were capable of doing,” Modi said.

Modi said these words from the Chinese president made him feel proud of Haryana.

“Mahre chhoree chhorion say kam hey ke (Are our girls any less than the boys?)” he said in Haryanvi, quoting a dialogue from the film.

Babita Phogat, 29, became a household name after Aamir Khan-starrer ‘Dangal’ (wrestling ring), a film about the struggle of her father and noted wrestling coach Mahavir Singh Phogat to train her and her sister Geeta, turned out to be a runaway hit.

Mahavir Phogat said he was proud that the Chinese president liked the movie.(PTI)