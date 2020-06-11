X-En killed in road mishap

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 11: An Executive Engineer (X-En) of J&K Power Development Corporation Limited (JKPDCL) was killed in a tragic road accident in Bakshi Nagar area of Jammu late last night.

According to a police official, X-En Jatinder Singh (55) son of Onkar Singh, resident of House number 661, Camp Road, Talab Tillo, Jammu, was on the way to his home in his personal car bearing registration number JK02AB-0131 late last night when on reaching near police station Bakshi Nagar, he lost control over the vehicle and it collided with the divider of the road.

“In the accident, the Xen received grievous injuries and was immediately rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, Jammu, where he was declared as brought dead by the doctors,” the official said, adding today after getting conducted postmortem and other medico-legal formalities, the body was handed over to his legal heirs for last rites.

He said that a case under relevant sections was registered in this connection at police station Bakshi Nagar and further investigation started.

Meanwhile, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Khan today expressed grief over the sad demise of the X-En. He expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for peace to the departed soul.