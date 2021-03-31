Wular, Dal, Nigeen, Sanasar, Manasbal lakes and Purmandal to be declared as Protected Wetlands

Chief Secretary chairs maiden meeting of J&K Wetland Authority

JAMMU: The Chief Secretary, B V R Subrahmanyam today chaired the maiden meeting of Jammu and Kashmir Wetland Authority to chalk out strategy for conservation and management of wetlands.

Administrative Secretaries of Departments of Revenue, Rural Development, Housing and Urban Development, Agriculture Production and Farmers’ Welfare, Forest, Ecology & Environment, Jal Shakti and Tourism, along with Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Director, Department of Ecology, Environment & Remote Sensing, Secretary, J&K Pollution Control Board, and other non official members of the Wetland Authority participated in the meeting.

The Chief Secretary directed the Forest Department which is the nodal department for preparation of digital inventory, documentation and development of geo-spatial database on wetlands; to profile various wetlands of Jammu and Kashmir and subsequently recommend their notification under the Environment Protection Act, 1986 and Wetland (Conversation & Management) Rules, 2017.

The Department was asked to evolve a strategy for regulation of activities within the notified wetlands and their zone of influence, besides recommending conservation plans for sustainable use of water resources.

It was informed that there are a total number of 3754 water bodies in Jammu and Kashmir which are being regulated by different departments and agencies including Forest, Wildlife, Soil & Water Conservation, and local government bodies.

The Chief Secretary impressed upon the nodal department to identify the wetlands for conservation in accordance with the provisions of concerning rules and regulations. Directions were issued to bring Wular, Dal, Nigeen, Sanasar, Manasbal lakes and Purmandal under protection and conservation as Protected Wetlands.