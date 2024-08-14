World Bank focus on creating jobs in Bangladesh

Dhaka, Aug 14: The World Bank wants to work for development and job creation in Bangladesh and support the interim government to introduce new financial reforms, media reports said.

World Bank’s Country Director Abdoulaye Seck, after meeting Dr Salehuddin Ahmed Finance and Planning advisor on Tuesday, expressed World Bank’s support for economic reforms in Bangladesh, reported Dhaka Tribune.

Seck said the organisation wants to invest and generate more employment opportunities rather than emphasising on debt recovery. Presently, economic reforms, job creation in private sector, addressing climate risk and other issues were needed for fostering a long-term partnership between the World Bank and Bangladesh, Seck said.

(UNI)