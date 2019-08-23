Workshop on ‘Safety of Women’ held

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 23: The five day workshop on ‘Safety of Women’ for Investigators of J&K Police organized by Sher-I-Kashmir Police Academy Udhampur concluded today.

It was sponsored by Bureau of Police Research & Development (BPR&D), New Delhi to build capacity of investigators in investigation of crime against women in professional and scientific way by the use of Sexual Assault Evidence Collection Kit (SAECK) issued by BPR&D.

A handout stated that SAECK made the trainees aware of various laws and their role while dealing with crime against women and their safety.

It also taught the investigators to act professionally and sensitively while conducting investigations and made them aware about recent amendments in laws relating to sexual offences against women and children.

Twenty-four officers from different wings of J&K Police joined the training which was validicted by Dr. S.D Singh Jamwal, Director Sher-I-Kashmir Police Academy Udhampur.

Speaking on the occasion Dr Jamwal highlighted the importance of the course and the necessity of capacity building for investigators of J&K Police.

He advised the investigators to make maximum use of the knowledge gained in the workshop.

While dealing with the investigation of crime against women, Jamwal advised the officers to deal the cases sensitively and apply scientific method and SAECK in the investigation so that the culprits are brought to justice.