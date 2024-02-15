Workshop on ‘ceramic knee technology’ organised at Pune

Excelsior Correspondent

PUNE, Feb 14: A workshop on ‘ceramic knee technology’ was organised here today. Dr. Avtar Singh, Chief Orthopaedic Surgeon, Amandeep Group of Hospitals also participated in the workshop.

The workshop showcased the latest advancements in orthopaedic surgery, featured a live demonstration by esteemed faculty member Dr. (Prof) M. Wagner, who performed a live surgery showcasing the revolutionary ceramic knee replacement technology.

The attendants highlighted the impact of ceramic knee replacements in the orthopaedic industry.

Dr. Avtar Singh’s presence at the event underscored his commitment to staying at the forefront of medical innovation and delivering the highest standard of care to his patients.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Avtar Singh said, “The ceramic knee workshop in Pune was an invaluable opportunity to witness first-hand the potential of this game-changing technology. As an orthopaedic surgeon, I believe that ceramic knee replacement is going to be a great success.”

The event was insightful and discussed some transformative measures in the field of orthopaedic surgery.