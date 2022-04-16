Works supervisor caught red-handed while taking bribe in Srinagar

SRINAGAR, Apr 16: ACB traps and arrests Imtiyaz Ahmad Ghulam, Works Supervisor, Urban Environmental Engineering Department(UEED), Srinagar for demanding and accepting bribe of ₹8000 for allowing sub-contractor to execute work on behalf of the contractor.

Anti Corruption Bureau received a written complaint alleging that a Supervisor of Urban Environmental Engineering Department (UEED), Srinagar namely Imtiyaz Ahmad Ghulam is demanding ₹ 8,000/- from the complainant. The complaint was filed by sub-contractor who was executing work on behalf of the contractor, who was allotted a work by UEED. The work supervisor was demanding bribe from the sub-contractor for allowing him to work on behalf of contractor.

Upon receiving the instant complaint prima facie offence U/S 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 was found made out. Consequently, case FIR No. 16/2022 was registered at P/S ACB Srinagar and investigation taken up.

During the course of investigation a trap team constituted. The team laid a successful trap and caught red-handed Supervisor UEED Srinagar namely Imtiyaz Ahmad Ghulam while demanding and accepting bribe amount of ₹ 8,000/- from the complainant. He was arrested on the spot by the ACB team. The bribe money was also recovered from his possession in presence of independent witnesses..

Further investigation into the case is on.