Workers deserve credit for party’s victory: Jugal

BJP to form next Govt in J&K: Raina

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 7: BJP district Jammu West organized an “Abhinandan Samaroh” here, today to felicitate Member of Parliament from Jammu-Poonch Lok Sabha Constituency who was elected for second term in recently held elections.

BJP State president, Ravinder Raina was the chief guest during the felicitation programme which was also graced with the presence of former Cabinet Minister, Sat Sharma, Mayor, JMC Chander Mohan Gupta, general secretary, organization, Ashok Kaul, State vice-president, Parmod Kapahi, MLC, Ramesh Arora & senior leaders BJP attended Samman Smaroh.

Click here to watch video

People and party workers present on the occasion welcomed newly elected Member of Parliament, Jugal Kishore Sharma and congratulated him on his great victory in recent Lok Sabha elections.

Jugal, while addressing the gathering said that people had enmass voted for BJP in 2019 elections and ensured Narendra Modi’s second time as Prime Minister of India. He said this victory is collective hard work of party leaders and its workers who worked hard day and night for the sake of the party. The whole election process including campaign, voting and result even today workers’ enthusiasm is on much peak level that it speaks volumes about this success story.

He said our organisational worker does not work for himself or for personal gains but for nation and public with the motto of nation first, party second and self last. Moreover MP complimented party workers and public present on the occasion for his victory second time.

Ravinder Raina in his address said that BJP leaders and MP are hard workers and they achieved goal of returning BJP to power at Center. He exuded confidence that BJP will form next Government in the State on its own.

He said that this is just not the victory of a candidate but of every single party worker and its supporters who have whole heartedly contributed in the success story.

Sat Sharma, Ashok Kaul also spoke on the occasion appreciating and thanking all the party leaders and workers for their exemplary work during the Parliament elections.

District president Jammu West, Ayodhya Gupta presented the vote of thanks and district general secretary, Sanjeev Sharma conducted proceedings.

State Incharge All Morchas, Munish Sharma, State Mahila Morcha president, Rajni Sethi, Sanjay Baru, Parduman Singh, Veenu Khanna, Chander Mohan Sharma, Dr. Pardeep Mahotra, Prem Gupta, Bawa Sharma, Jeet Angral, Vijay Gupta, Kuldeep Mangotra, Mohan Singh Rana, Adv. Rajesh Gupta, Munish Khajuria, Puneet Mahajan, and others were also present at the occasion.