Work On “Balidan Stambh” Completed, Ready For Independence Day Function

SRINAGAR, Aug 13: Work on the ‘Balidan Stambh’ or the martyr’s memorial, in the heart of Srinagar city has been completed and would be thrown open to the public for Independence day function on August 15, officials said.

Home Minister Amit Shah in June last year laid the foundation stone of ‘Balidan Stambh’ in Srinagar’s Pratap Park.

“The work on Balidan Stambh has been completed and ready to organise the celebrations on the Independence Day on August 15”, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Srinagar Smart City (SSC) Limited, Owais Ahmad told media persons in Srinagar on Tuesday.

He said that a full dress rehearsal was held here today and is ready for the August 15 Independence Day function.

“This is a big achievement and hard work of all workers and the team of Srinagar Smart City”, Owais said and added “the August 15 function will be held here also”.

He invited all people to visit the ‘Balidan Stambh and feel the place which signifies those who have sacrificed their lives in safeguarding the nation, especially for those who have lost their lives in Jammu and Kashmir for the country to pay homage to them.

The ‘Balidan Stambh’ is sixty meters high in the shape of a soldier’s gun. The names of 4877 martyrs are inscribed on 52 pillars around the country. Some of the pillars are dedicated to 543 soldiers who were martyred in the Kargil War. Of these martyrs, 71 were from different districts of Jammu and Kashmir. (AGENCIES)