Work is going on at fast pace to give new impetus to development of Jammu & Kashmir: PM

JAMMU : Projects worth Rs 20,000 crore related to connectivity, electricity inaugurated or foundation stone laid, says PM Modi in Jammu.

Work is going on at fast pace to give new impetus to development of Jammu & Kashmir, says PM Modi.

It is a matter of great pride that democracy has reached grassroots in J-K said PM Modi.

Schemes of central govt are being rapidly implemented in J-K & are benefiting people said PM. (Agencies)