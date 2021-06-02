Won’t tolerate violation of COVID-19 SOPs: CS Arun Kumar Mehta

By
Daily Excelsior
-
File Photo

SRINAGAR: : Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary, Arun Kumar Mehta has stressed on the strict adherence to COVID-19 appropriate behavior saying there will be zero tolerance against those found violating the SOPs.
The Chief Secretary’s maiden statement calling for adherence to COVID-19 SOPs comes on the heels of partial relaxation in the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR