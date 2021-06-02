Won’t tolerate violation of COVID-19 SOPs: CS Arun Kumar Mehta

SRINAGAR: : Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary, Arun Kumar Mehta has stressed on the strict adherence to COVID-19 appropriate behavior saying there will be zero tolerance against those found violating the SOPs.

The Chief Secretary’s maiden statement calling for adherence to COVID-19 SOPs comes on the heels of partial relaxation in the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.

‘Zero tolerance on non adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour. No one has the right to put others lives in danger’: Chief Secretary J&K Arun Mehta IAS. — Health & Medical Education Department J&K (@HealthMedicalE1) June 2, 2021