Won’t Call Off Tractor Rally On Republic Day, Say Protesting Farmers

New Delhi: The protesting farmers refused to call off their January 26 tractor rally today, and said the probe by the National Investigation Agency is meant to break their protest. The farmers have planned a huge rally on Republic Day to register protest in the national capital. There are plans to have 1,000 tractors participate in the rally, the farmers have said.

“We will not interrupt the parade on Republic Day,” a farmer leader told the media at Delhi’s Singhu border. The 50-km parade, they said, will be held in the Outer Ring Road, the road encircling the city.

“We hope the Delhi and Haryana Police will cooperate in this. This parade will be peaceful,” the leader said. (agency)