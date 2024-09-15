Women’s Reservation Act Opportunity For Congress To Support Aspiring Women Leaders: Rahul

New Delhi, Sep 15: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said the Women’s Reservation Act is an opportunity for the Congress to nurture and support both established and aspiring women leaders.

In his message on the 40th anniversary of the All India Mahila Congress (AIMC), Gandhi said that during the Bharat Jodo Yatra and Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra, he met remarkable women across India determined to make a difference.

“Many had the passion, perseverance and commitment to drive far reaching changes in society. Some of the fiercest and most fearless voices against injustice were of women,” the former Congress chief said.

In this day and age, there is no reason whatsoever to deny women meaningful opportunities in public life, he asserted.

Gandhi congratulated Mahila Congress leaders and members, both past and present, who built this organisation brick by brick.

AIMC has come a long way since the 1984 Bangalore Convention, he said, adding that over the last four decades, the AIMC has been a fearless voice for justice and has firmly established itself as one of the most active frontal organisations in the Congress party.

“On this occasion, I would like to congratulate the AIMC on the launch of the nationwide online membership drive for the first time,” he said.

“In a system often stacked against women, it is critical for each one of you to fight for and claim your rightful share of social, economic and political power. I am happy to know that the membership drive will be followed by a pan-India leadership training program,” Gandhi said.

The Women’s Reservation Act is an opportunity for the Congress to identity, nurture and support both established and aspiring women leaders, he said.

“We have witnessed the radical change ushered in by the 73rd and 74th Amendment. This must inspire us to do more,” he said.

“I hope the AIMC continues to work towards ensuring greater political participation of women across caste, class and religious lines. Lastly, I salute your dedication to a cause greater than yourself, and wish the AIMC the very best in its future endeavours,” Gandhi said.

In a post on X, he said, “Congratulations and best wishes to all the office bearers and workers on the foundation day of All India Mahila Congress. Your tireless work is playing an important role in empowering the women of India.”

“Salute to your struggle and dedication for their respect, equality and safety,” he said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said ‘aadhi aabadi poora haq’ (half population gets full rights) is a constitutional obligation to which the Congress party is fully committed.

The women power of our country has contributed equally to nation building, from the freedom struggle to space flight. It is the responsibility of the All India Mahila Congress to fight for the rights of our women from the streets to Parliament and fight strongly against women’s insecurity, inflation, unemployment, social exploitation, inequality, and misogynistic mentality, Kharge said in a post in Hindi on X.

“Many congratulations and best wishes to all the office bearers and workers on Mahila Congress Foundation Day,” he said. (Agencies)