JODHPUR : Empowerment of women is the biggest need of society, Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has said.
Flagging off ‘Roshni ka Karvan’ campaign by a citizens’ group on Saturday, he said at a time “when empowerment of women is the biggest need of society, campaigns like ‘Roshni ka Karvan’ can be instrumental in bringing big social change”.
A special helpline for women named ‘Roshni Helpline’ was also launched on the occasion. (AGENCIES)
Women empowerment biggest need of society: Shekhawat
