Women, backwards, Dalits, tribals got their rights in J&K: PM

‘Art 370 lost in pages of history’

Cong always encouraged terrorists, separatists

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today flayed the Congress for its stand on Article 370, which granted special status to erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ram temple and said the opposition party has opened all its “morchas” against him ahead of the Lok Sabha polls but the people are acting as his “suraksha kavach”.

“For decades, the Congress had created obstacles in the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, which accorded special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir,’’ Modi said while addressing a public gathering after laying foundation stone of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Rewari in Haryana.

He said he had given a guarantee and fulfilled it by scrapping Article 370.

“Despite the Congress’ attempts, Article 370 is lost in pages of history. Today in Jammu and Kashmir, women, Dalits, backward and tribals are getting their rights.

That is why people have taken one more pledge and are saying 370 seats for the BJP and 400-plus for the NDA,’’ the Prime Minister said.

He added that the Congress always encouraged terrorists and separatists.

The Prime Minister said India has touched new heights in the world today and that it has been possible because of people’s blessings.

Referring to his visit to the UAE and Qatar this week, he said the respect that India now gets from every corner is not of Modi alone, but of every Indian.

He asserted that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will win more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha polls, due in April-May.

Modi flayed the Congress over its stand on the Ram temple in Ayodhya, saying those who used to call Lord Ram imaginary and did not want a temple to be constructed are also chanting ‘Jai Siya Ram’ now.

The Congress is trapped in love for one family and in Haryana too the situation is same. The party is going through its worst phase, he said.

Their leader is not able to handle a start-up, so how can they dream of running the country, he asked.

The Congress’ situation is such that their senior leaders are leaving the party one after another, he said.

Those who had talked of joining hands with them are also running away now, he said, referring to the opposition INDIA bloc partners.

The situation today is such that the Congress does not even have workers left. Where they are in power, they are unable to handle the Government. In Himachal Pradesh, the party-led Government is facing problem to pay salaries and pensions to people. In Karnataka, the Congress Government is unable to execute development schemes, he said.

The Congress thinks remaining in power was its birthright and that is why the party is hatching conspiracies against him one after another since he, a son of the poor, became Prime Minister, Modi said.

“But I have the blessings of god-like people (ishwar-rupi janta janardhan). Before Congress’ every conspiracy, people stand up as a shield. The more Congress hatches conspiracies, the more people strengthen me and give their blessings. This time too Congress has opened all its morcha against me, but I have ‘suraksha kavach’ of the people of the country,” he said.

The programme was attended by Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Chief Minister M L Khattar and Union Minister Rao Inderjeet Singh, among others.

“As Prime Ministerial candidate, I had given some guarantees.” The country wanted a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya and it has been fulfilled, he said.

The consecration of the Ram Lalla idol at the temple in Ayodhya was conducted last month in the presence of the Prime Minister. Top Congress leaders had stayed away from the consecration ceremony, accusing the BJP of making it into a “political project” for electoral gains and asserting that religion is a “personal matter”.