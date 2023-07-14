Women And Youth Are The Architects Of J&K’s Strong And Glorious Future: LG Sinha

SRINAGAR, Jul 14: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha attended the valedictory function of Multimedia Exhibition, organized by Central Bureau of Communication, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting at Sri Pratap Higher Secondary School Srinagar, today.

In his address on the occasion, the Lt Governor shared India’s unprecedented growth journey and appreciated the endeavour of the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) for organizing 5-day long exhibition highlighting Nine years of ‘Seva, Sushasan and Garib Kalyan’.

“In the past 9 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the country has transformed into an economic powerhouse and a model of inclusive development for the world,” the Lt Governor said.

He said the 9 years have been dedicated to inclusive, progressive and sustainable development to create equity and opportunity for all the citizens. Country is witnessing fastest development of infrastructure, empowerment of marginalized and emergence of a self-reliant and aspirational society, he said.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister, India has emerged as a key driver of global growth and the countries from both North and South are looking at us with admiration and hope. India has not only regained the past glory but it is also offering new hope, new aspiration to the world,” the Lt Governor observed.

The Lt Governor said the empowerment of all sections of the society and new revolutions in every sector reflects golden period of country’s growth and prosperity of the people.

At the function, the Lt Governor highlighted the rapid transformation taking place in the UT of Jammu Kashmir, under the guidance of Prime Minister.

“Jammu Kashmir stands proudly on development parameters tall and full of self-confidence. Benefits of development are reaching to all sections of society and they are fully participating in the progress of the nation,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor said: “The strength of youth, women & farmers and aspiration of the society are taking J&K to new heights. Together,we have to create viksit Jammu Kashmir in Amrit Kaal and it should be our collective responsibility to ensure every city & village aims higher and realizes their aspirations”.

“Women and Youth are the architects of J&K’s strong and glorious future. The recent reforms and initiatives have brought new momentum to schemes aimed at their empowerment and abundant opportunities for entrepreneurship for a new socio-economic revolution,” the Lt Governor added.

Addressing the youth, the Lt Governor said the revolutionary National Education Policy, under the guidance of Prime Minister has the potential to change the future of the country.

He also shared the progress achieved in various sectors and the saturation of centrally sponsored and UT sector schemes.

Due to the strenuous efforts of Prime Minister, we will be able to achieve success in providing tap water to every household under ‘Har Ghar Nal Se Jal’ by the end of this financial year, he added.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor also visited the stalls installed by various departments highlighting the numerous initiatives and welfare programs of the government.

Rajinder Choudhry, Additional Director General PIB, Chandigarh; senior officers of Civil Administration, Police and Central Bureau of Communication, teachers, students and youth in large numbers were present.