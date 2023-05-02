Woman Who Stabbed Her Fiancé In Srinagar Arrested: Police

SRINAGAR, May 2: Srinagar police on Tuesday arrested a woman, who stabbed her fiancé with a knife in Kak Saria area of Srinagar today morning.

Srinagar police in a Tweet, as per the informed that the accused woman has been arrested, while the injured man is stable now.

Police said the woman was engaged to the man and Nikaah ceremony between the two had also taken place.

“One person Adil Ahmad Kaloo of Bemina Srinagar was stabbed by knife by his fiancé Asifa Bashir of Parimpora in broad daylight in Chattabal. The injured is stable. The lady was engaged to victim & nikaah had also taken place. FIR No 57/2023 in Safakadal PS. Accused lady arrested,” police tweeted.