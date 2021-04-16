Woman SPO from Kulgam arrested, terminated from services for glorifying militancy

KULGAM: Jammu and Kasmir Police on Friday claimed to have booked a woman Special Police Officer (SPO), hailing from Frisal area of Kulgam under the Unlawful activities Prevention Act UA(P)A.

Officials said that a woman SPO identified as Saima Jan, daughter of Ghulam Nabi Rah of Frisal area of Kulgam was seen shouting at security forces in a video during a joint Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in Frisal Kulgam.

A video captured by her during the CASO has also went viral on social media, police said, adding that the woman SPO was later arrested by the Police from her residence in Yaripora area of Kulgam and has been lodged at Police Station Yaripora.

Taking cognizance of the matter, the woman has been arrested and subsequently terminated from service, police said, adding that a case under FIR number 19/2021 under section 353 IPC, 13 UAP Act stands registered in Police Station Yaripora and investigation of case is in progress. (KNO)