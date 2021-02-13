Woman, minor son found dead in south Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Panic gripped Kokernag in south Kashmir district of Anantnag after a woman and her minor son were found dead on Saturday morning, official sources said.

Though the exact cause of death was being ascertained, it seems that the duo had died due to suffocation. Sources said that a woman identified as 23-year-old Ishrat Jan and her two-year-old son Musaib were found unconscious in their house at village Soaf Shali, Kokernag, in Anantnag district this morning.

They were immediately rushed to Sub District Hospital (SDH), Kokernag where doctors declared them brought dead.

Police have registered a case and started investigation, they added. (AGENCY)