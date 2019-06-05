Woman killed, another injured by gunmen in Pulwama

Srinagar A woman was killed and another injured by unidentified gunmen in south Kashmir district of Pulwama on Wednesday, when people were celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr.

Official sources said some unidentified gunmen entered a house at Narbal Kakpora in Pulwama.

However, before the inmates could do anything, the gunmen fired upon the woman identified as Nageena Jan and another woman was also injured in the incident. Both the women were shifted to hospital where Jan was declared brought dead.

The gunmen later managed to escape before security forces could reach the spot, they said.

A massive hunt has been launched to nab them.

Jan’s husband Mohammad Yousuf Lone was also killed by unidentified gunmen in May 2017. (Agencies)