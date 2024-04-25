Woman Drug Smuggler Booked Under Narco Act, 2 Held In J&K’s Baramulla

Srinagar, April 25: Police booked a woman drug smuggler under the Narco Act while two other peddlers were arrested with contraband substances in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday.

Click Here To Follow Our WhatsApp Channel

Police said a woman identified as Nargis Akhter, wife of Showkat Ahmad Sheikh and a resident of Shahwalayat Colony Umerabad Srinagar, has been booked under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT NDPS) Act after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent authority.

“The woman has been detained and subsequently lodged in Central Jail Kot Bhalwal Jammu,” police said.

“Many cases were registered against her, and she was involved in promoting the drug abuse trade to the local youth of Pattan, Tangmarg Nowpora, Wagoora, Kreeri, and other areas of Baramulla District,” police said, adding that “despite her involvement in many FIRs, she did not mend her activities and was again involved in promoting the drug abuse trade.”

Meanwhile, Police Station Kreeri at a checkpoint intercepted two persons, and during their search, 35 grams of contraband Charas-like substances and cash worth Rs 5,000 were recovered from their possession.

The duo were identified as Suhail Ahmad Bhat of Vizer Wagoora and Mohammad Ashraf Khan of Frasthar. Both were arrested and shifted to Police Station Kreeri, where they remained in custody.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered, and investigations have been initiated, they added.