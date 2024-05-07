Woman Drug Peddler Arrested In J&K’s Kathua With Cash, Heroin

JAMMU, May 7: A woman drug peddler was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district on Tuesday and cash and heroin was recovered from her possession, police said.

Acting on information, a police team intercepted a woman at a checkpoint in Rajbagh area and recovered heroin, Rs 15,670 cash and a mobile in Khanpur area, they said.

The drug peddler identified as Asha Bibi was arrested and a case was registered against her, police said.

She was involved in illegal trade of selling narcotics to the drug addicts of Khanpur area as well as its adjoining area and had kept a huge quantity of narcotics substance in her possession, they said. (Agencies)